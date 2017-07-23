YouTube Star Jake Paul Is Out At Disney After Making Neighborhood A "Living Hell"

The network decided to dab out after neighbors accused the 20-year-old turning his LA neighborhood into a "war zone."

The 20-year-old YouTuber and former Vine star, who has amassed over 25 million followers, is leaving Disney Channel's “Bizaardvark” in the middle of its second season after joining the series last year. View this video on YouTube youtube.com

“We’ve mutually agreed that Jake Paul will leave his role on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. “On behalf of the production company, the cast, and crew, we thank Jake for his good work on the TV series for the past 18 months and extend our best wishes to him.” Share On email Share On email

Paul then confirmed the news on Twitter, telling his fans that he and the network have "come to the agreement it’s finally time for me to move on from the Disney family and ‘Bizaardvark,'" adding that he wants to focus on his personal brand, YouTube channel, and "more adult acting roles." Love you all! Thanks for the support❤️ Can't wait to continue to grow and conquer🙌🏼 Jake Paulers always rise💪🏼

Paul runs an influencer agency called Team 10, which helps turn social media users into stars by creating videos for YouTube and building their brands so they can make money from their internet presence and followers. The former Disney actor and a rotating "squad" of influencers live together in a West Hollywood rental and have allegedly been turning the neighborhood into a "circus" with disruptive, loud parties and dangerous stunts — like lighting a mattress on fire. He also shared his address to his millions of fans, who then swarmed the street trying to find him. Share On email Share On email

Footage shows the 20-year-old and his band of brothers tossing stuff into trees, riding dirt bikes, running through the street, and scaling the news truck. View this video on YouTube youtube.com

The neighbors told KTLA they were meeting with city leaders and police to possibly file a public nuisance class action lawsuit against the social media star. When questioned by the reporter about turning the block into a "circus," Paul, however, seems unfazed. "People like going to circuses," he explains. “It’s terrible, it’s a bad situation and I feel bad for them, but there’s nothing we can do,” he reasons. “Jake Paulers are the strongest army out there." He then concludes the interview with a "dab" before making fun of the reporter's shoes. Share On email Share On email

Paul incurred a wave of backlash after sharing the news report and trying to brush off his antics, tweeting that "there are bigger fish 2 fry," like innocent people getting shot every day. Crazy how many ppl care about me being a "bad" neighbor bigger fish 2 fry... innocent ppl r getting shot everyday U shld worry about tht

