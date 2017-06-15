Judge Orders Review Of Dakota Access Pipeline In Victory For Standing Rock Tribe

In a victory for environmentalists and Native American activists, a federal judge ruled that the Army Corps of Engineers did not adequately consider the Dakota Access Pipeline's impact on the environment and ordered the agency to reevaluate parts of its analysis.



In a 91-page opinion issued Wednesday, US District Judge James Boasberg said that while the Army Corps "substantially complied" with the National Environmental Policy Act, it failed to fully weigh how an oil spill could affect the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

"The Court agrees that [the Corps] did not adequately consider the impacts of an oil spill on fishing rights, hunting rights, or environmental justice, or the degree to which the pipeline’s effects are likely to be highly controversial," Boasberg wrote.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe had sued the Army Corps twice before, but failed to prove the controversial pipeline could hurt historic sites and spoil sacred waters.

This time, however, Boasberg acknowledged that the federal permits, which were granted by Trump's executive order in January, broke the law in some aspects. The permits enabled the pipeline to cross the Missouri River, upstream of the Standing Rock reservation.

Standing Rock Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II hailed the judge's decision as a major victory.

“The previous administration painstakingly considered the impacts of this pipeline and President Trump hastily dismissed these careful environmental considerations in favor of political and personal interests," he said. "We applaud the courts for protecting our laws and regulations from undue political influence, and will ask the Court to shut down pipeline operations immediately."



For now, though, the pipeline is still allowed to operate until Boasberg reviews further briefings from both parties. A conference has been scheduled for June 21.

After months of protest, the pipeline started pumping domestic crude oil commercially on June 1. Though Its systems leaked more than 100 gallons in March as crews readied it for its debut.