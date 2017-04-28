"The Avengers" Director Made Fun Of Child Cancer Survivors While Trolling Paul Ryan

House Speaker Paul Ryan hosted a group of teenage childhood cancer survivors in Washington, DC, on Thursday and tweeted a photo from the tour.
The teens are part of a camp run by Children's Oncology Services, Inc., in Chicago, Illinois.
Joss Whedon, who directed The Avengers and created the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is also a liberal activist and really not a fan of the Trump administration.
Whedon retweeted Ryan's photo, but mockingly captioned it as if the Republican leader was hosting a "wife hunt" and had just given two contestants the "Not a 10" card.
People on Twitter quickly noted that it was a photo of young cancer survivors, calling the joke tasteless and mysoginstic.
Even his fans blasted the move, questioning why he would even negatively comment on young girls' looks when he has strongly espoused equal treatment of and rights for women.
Whedon told BuzzFeed News that he had no comment on the matter. A spokesperson for Ryan's office did not respond.
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
