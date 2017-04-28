Sections

"The Avengers" Director Made Fun Of Child Cancer Survivors While Trolling Paul Ryan

While trolling Paul Ryan on Twitter, Hollywood director Joss Whedon, who created "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," made fun of a group of teen cancer survivors.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

House Speaker Paul Ryan hosted a group of teenage childhood cancer survivors in Washington, DC, on Thursday and tweeted a photo from the tour.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @SpeakerRyan

The teens are part of a camp run by Children's Oncology Services, Inc., in Chicago, Illinois.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @onestepcamp

Joss Whedon, who directed The Avengers and created the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is also a liberal activist and really not a fan of the Trump administration.

Jordan Strauss / AP

Whedon retweeted Ryan's photo, but mockingly captioned it as if the Republican leader was hosting a "wife hunt" and had just given two contestants the "Not a 10" card.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @joss

People on Twitter quickly noted that it was a photo of young cancer survivors, calling the joke tasteless and mysoginstic.

Twitter

Even his fans blasted the move, questioning why he would even negatively comment on young girls' looks when he has strongly espoused equal treatment of and rights for women.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @vpostrel
Twitter / Via Twitter: @jcclark02
Twitter / Via Twitter: @MozzleStead

Whedon told BuzzFeed News that he had no comment on the matter. A spokesperson for Ryan's office did not respond.

In sum.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @andizeisler

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

