Scaramucci Got Kicked Out Of The White House And People Are Shook

RIP Anthony Scaramucci: July 2017–July 2017.

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Hello, welcome to this week's edition of The White House Apprentice. We now have a new White House chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, who promised to restore order to the Trump administration.

Shortest serving Comms Director fired after ousting shortest serving Chief of Staff. Apprentice White House edition is rough this season.
jelani cobb @jelani9

Shortest serving Comms Director fired after ousting shortest serving Chief of Staff. Apprentice White House edition is rough this season.

Reply Retweet Favorite

His first move: immediately firing White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci about a week after he started. You know, the guy who called Steve Bannon a cocksucker.

we're living in the worst reality show of all time
Krystie Lee Yandoli @KrystieLYandoli

we're living in the worst reality show of all time

Reply Retweet Favorite

Cue the new White House anthem:

[barenaked ladies voice] it's been... one week
Kevin Nguyen @knguyen

[barenaked ladies voice] it's been... one week

Reply Retweet Favorite

After news broke that The Mooch was no more, time stopped, coffee spilled, people gasped, laughed, cried, laugh-cried.

@GlennThrush
darth:™ @darth

@GlennThrush

Reply Retweet Favorite
Concerned Laughter is now our national language
Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

Concerned Laughter is now our national language

Reply Retweet Favorite
OVERHEARD: Collective gasps followed by a smattering of laughter in the Senate press gallery as the Mooch news broke.
Sahil Kapur @sahilkapur

OVERHEARD: Collective gasps followed by a smattering of laughter in the Senate press gallery as the Mooch news broke.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Everyone was shocked that The Mooch was leaving us so soon, since he literally hadn't even started his job yet.

Technically, he didn't even reach his start date, which I think was August 15. He had negative days of employment. https://t.co/cjYKxjRJF3
Ken Sweet @kensweet

Technically, he didn't even reach his start date, which I think was August 15. He had negative days of employment. https://t.co/cjYKxjRJF3

Reply Retweet Favorite
mooch's direct deposit didn't even kick in yet
Rembert Browne @rembert

mooch's direct deposit didn't even kick in yet

Reply Retweet Favorite

He apparently can't even attend the Comms Directors Reunion, which I'm sure is off the hook.

Unfortunately for the Mooch, the minimum tenure to get invited to the annual WH Comms Directors Reunion is 3 weeks
Dan Pfeiffer @danpfeiffer

Unfortunately for the Mooch, the minimum tenure to get invited to the annual WH Comms Directors Reunion is 3 weeks

Reply Retweet Favorite

And he had big, big plans for his future.

"I will eliminate everyone in the comms team and we’ll start over,” @Scaramucci said to @RyanLizza last week.… https://t.co/BirZUNSs8u
The New Yorker @NewYorker

"I will eliminate everyone in the comms team and we’ll start over,” @Scaramucci said to @RyanLizza last week.… https://t.co/BirZUNSs8u

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were shocked by the savagery.

Scaramucci removed after only ten days? Sorry Game Of Thrones DEMOCRACY HAS MORE DRAMA
Here For It @NotRubHarass

Scaramucci removed after only ten days? Sorry Game Of Thrones DEMOCRACY HAS MORE DRAMA

Reply Retweet Favorite
The tribe has spoken again https://t.co/GheipiituQ
New York Post @nypost

The tribe has spoken again https://t.co/GheipiituQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Since he had given up a few ~minor~ things to join the team.

Do you think Scaramucci regrets deleting all those tweets, selling his company, getting divorced, and missing the birth of his child?
Kia Makarechi @Kia_Mak

Do you think Scaramucci regrets deleting all those tweets, selling his company, getting divorced, and missing the birth of his child?

Reply Retweet Favorite

They looked back at all that he had accomplished.

.@Scaramucci Chin up! You accomplished a lot in your first 100 seconds.
(((Joshua Malina))) @JoshMalina

.@Scaramucci Chin up! You accomplished a lot in your first 100 seconds.

Reply Retweet Favorite
an anthony scaramucci retrospective
Alazar Moges 🇪🇹 @zarzarbinkss

an anthony scaramucci retrospective

Reply Retweet Favorite
well it certainly did not get old https://t.co/fr7VFLot6M
JuanPa @jpbrammer

well it certainly did not get old https://t.co/fr7VFLot6M

Reply Retweet Favorite
Time Lapse of Mooch's tenure #AnthonyScaramucci
16x National Champs @Bama_Boi47

Time Lapse of Mooch's tenure #AnthonyScaramucci

Reply Retweet Favorite

And mourned that we will never get to see him truly do the fandango.

I guess Scaramooch will not do the fandango! 💃🏿 #scaramucci #scaramooch #mooch #themooch #breakingnews
Romina Schwedler @RominaSchwedler

I guess Scaramooch will not do the fandango! 💃🏿 #scaramucci #scaramooch #mooch #themooch #breakingnews

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hopefully, he will take those sweet shades and luscious locks to other screens.

Ayyy I'm hea to apply for da communications directa position, name's uh Antonio Bonaducci
Charlie Gallagher @gallallallagher

Ayyy I'm hea to apply for da communications directa position, name's uh Antonio Bonaducci

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing With the Stars roster is getting full. Spicer, Priebus, and Scaramucci are gonna have to compete as a trio, "The Trumpeteers".🕺🏼🕺🏻🕺🏻
Ana Navarro @ananavarro

Dancing With the Stars roster is getting full. Spicer, Priebus, and Scaramucci are gonna have to compete as a trio, "The Trumpeteers".🕺🏼🕺🏻🕺🏻

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or this much-needed remake of a classic rom-com.

Jay Franzone @JayFranzone

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's been real, Mooch. Good night, and good luck.

Max @gleischman

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

