Utah High School Says It Took "Appropriate Actions" Against Teens In Racist Instagram Video

School officials in Utah have taken "appropriate actions" against five students after video surfaced on social media last week showing the teenagers in a car, smiling and giggling while shouting "fuck niggers."

The 10-second video, which went viral after a high school football player posted it on Twitter, shows the girls taking turns repeatedly yelling "serggin cuff." When rewound and uploaded onto Instagram, they were chanting a racial slur, said Lane Findlay, a spokesman for the Weber High School district in Ogden, Utah.

Although the video was recorded off-campus, which restrains school officials' ability to discipline students for their behavior, Findlay noted that there are exceptions when student conduct "creates substantial disruption" and negatively impacts the school environment.

"In this particular case, the video that was made created a substantial disruption at Weber High School and adversely affected many students, including some of our minority students," the district said in a lengthy statement.

Three of the five teens were also members of the Weber High School cheerleading team and are thus "held to a higher standard," as they signed a "constitution (code of conduct) that applies on and off campus," the district noted.

Officials, however, would not detail how the students were punished, citing the teens' protection under federal student-privacy laws.