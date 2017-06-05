Harvard Revoked Admission Offers To At Least 10 Students After They Posted Offensive Memes

The Tab later published a selection of the messages and memes, which feature subjects becoming aroused at a funeral or when you hear "your neighbor beating his kids," and "when the Mexican kid hangs himself in the school bathroom: Pinata time," followed by lol's and flame emojis.

"For the first like 4 months it was great. Just wholesome memes and discussions about life," he explained. "Just like an open forum for people to chat."

An incoming Harvard freshman who asked to remain anonymous told BuzzFeed News that he started a meme chat that ultimately led to the private, more "wild" meme messaging thread. He said he has since left the group and while he was not in the thread that led to his former future classmates losing their acceptance letters, students posted offensive images in his group to gain entry into the more secluded one.

After joining the university's official class of 2021 Facebook group, about 100 students formed an off-shoot messaging group in December that became a space to share jokes and images mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust and the deaths of children, often targeting ethnic or racial groups, the Crimson first reported.

The school revoked their admission in mid-April after discovering the students shared sexually explicit, racist, and offensive memes and messages in a group chat called "Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens," the Harvard Crimson reported .

What started as a private Facebook group for the sharing of funny memes resulted in at least 10 incoming Harvard freshmen losing their offers of acceptance to the university.

To join, the group's founders made students post obscene material in the main group before letting them into the private chat.



"They had to post one offensive meme in the normal chat so that way the other members of the dark chat had evidence to report each other if it did all crumble (which it did). Anything that was wild' as they called it. So it ranged from memes that made fun of the holocaust to people with disabilities. General stuff you'd find on 4chan honestly," he said.

As more students received acceptance letters at the end of March, the chat group swelled before splintering off into the separate chat in early April, the freshman said.

Shortly after, university officials found out. After learning of the group and its contents, Harvard administrators emailed students in mid-April who posted offensive material demanding they show everything they had posted in the group, according to one student who lost their admission letter.

“The Admissions Committee was disappointed to learn that several students in a private group chat for the Class of 2021 were sending messages that contained offensive messages and graphics,” reads a copy of the Admissions Office’s email obtained by The Crimson. “As we understand you were among the members contributing such material to this chat, we are asking that you submit a statement by tomorrow at noon to explain your contributions and actions for discussion with the Admissions Committee.”

“It is unfortunate that I have to reach out about this situation,” the email said.

The student said he knows some of the students who lost their admission and they were "of many different races, genders, or socioeconomic backgrounds."

In an email to BuzzFeed News, Rachael Dane, a Harvard spokeswoman, said “we do not comment publicly on the admissions status of individual applicants," but emphasized that "Harvard College reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission under the following conditions, which are clearly expressed to students upon their admission."

The university's decision to pull student admission offers over what they shared in a private messaging group has divided some students as colleges across the country struggle with how to protect free speech that is deemed offensive or inflammatory.



Luca told the Crimson that she believes students can post what they want because they have the right to do so. “I don’t think the school should have gone in and rescinded some offers because it wasn’t Harvard-affiliated, it was people doing stupid stuff,' she said.

Saul Urbina-Johanson, a current junior, noted another Facebook meme group called "Harvard Memes for Elitist 1% Tweens," in which people joke about pop culture, politics, and campus life. The group, which now has about 30,000 members, also caused controversy last year after some members called for more regulation of posts that "played into racial stereotypes or targeted marginalized groups, while the other championed freedom of expression," according to an article in the Harvard Crimson magazine, Fifteen Minutes.

"I think there is a mutual understanding that cracking jokes at the expense of marginalized identities is not welcomed at Harvard," Urbina-Johanson told BuzzFeed News.

However, the incoming freshman notes that sharing memes, which are often racy or offensive, is now synonymous with social media—especially on college campuses, where students at schools like Columbia, Yale, and Stanford participate in "meme wars"

"Obviously for these Harvard kids I expected a higher level of decency and although none of the memes targeted any of my personal demographics I did still find the memes offensive," he said. "There's a broader desensitization to these tyeps of memes so while I found it alarming that these were future classmates posting these I was not as surprised as I should have been."

BuzzFeed News reporter Katie Notopoulous contributed to this report.