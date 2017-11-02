Gothamist, DNAinfo, LAist And Other Local News Sites Have Suddenly Shut Down

Popular local news and culture websites DNAinfo, Gothamist, and several others across the country were suddenly shut down Thursday by their billionaire owner.

CEO Joe Ricketts, who founded TD Ameritrade, pulled the plug on the sites a week after reporters and editors from DNAinfo and Gothamist won a contentious fight to join a union. The move puts 115 journalists suddenly out of a job, the New York Times reported.

The journalists are getting three months of paid “administrative leave” at their full salaries, as well as four weeks of severance, DNAinfo told the Times.