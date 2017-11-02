Gothamist, DNAinfo, LAist And Other Local News Sites Have Suddenly Shut Down

Popular local news and culture websites DNAinfo, Gothamist, and several others across the country were suddenly shut down Thursday by their billionaire owner.
CEO Joe Ricketts, who founded TD Ameritrade, pulled the plug on the sites a week after reporters and editors from DNAinfo and Gothamist won a contentious fight to join a union. The move puts 115 journalists suddenly out of a job, the New York Times reported.
The journalists are getting three months of paid “administrative leave” at their full salaries, as well as four weeks of severance, DNAinfo told the Times.
Visits to Gothamist's sister sites, LAist, DCist, Chicagoist, SFist, and Shanghaiist, all directed to a letter from Ricketts explaining the shut down.
Reporters at the local news sites, which were still churning out scheduled social media content Thursday afternoon linking to the now-defunct sites, did not appear to have been informed of the decision ahead of the closure.
"I just walked back from the bathroom to find out that everyone at @Gothamist and @DNAinfoNY has been laid off," tweeted Christopher Robbins, the city editor at Gothamist and DNAinfo.
Less than an hour before Ricketts' letter went up, the DCist responded to a confused Twitter user who noted that their page was not found.
