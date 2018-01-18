Trump Announced His "Fake News" Awards But No One Could See Them Because Of Course

On Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, President Donald J. Trump tweeted his long-awaited, highly-anticipated, super-hyped "Fake News Awards." The internet collectively pounced and eagerly clicked the link in his tweet to see who the winners were.
Earlier this month, the president had teased that he was going to present the awards a few days late. "The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!" he stated.
Except...the link to GOP.com didn't work. Instead, hordes of people got a 404 Error page.
"Don't worry, we're making it great again," the error message read.
Others landed on a big, white blank page with a message that the site is temporarily offline.
People had some ideas on how to fix it.
But after 30 minutes, the site was still down. Sad!
And they were super let down that this monumental event in American history was a 404 Error.
Not to worry, though. Thanks to internet caching, the initial publication of the list was preserved. There were 11 total. And the winners??
CNN swept up with four awards, including for stories on Trump feeding fish while visiting Japan, and the New York Times scored two.
ABC, Time, the Washington Post, and Newsweek each got one. (More on the awards when the link actually goes live.)
People also started tweeting screenshots and lists themselves, since the official site of the Republican party was broken.
It was noted by many, however, that the recipients publicly issued corrections or faced repercussions for the articles that the president deemed "fake."
(Apparently, though, the awards ceremony was super classy).
With all the drama, people were "sad how politicized the Fake News Awards have become..."
All the mainstream media attention made them so "commercial," one Twitter user said.
Others thought the whole thing was a sick plot twist in this crazy reality TV show we all must be living in.
Or that maybe the blank screen/error page was really what we were supposed to see. "Maybe that's the lesson. Maybe that's what we're supposed to take from this," someone mused.
After 90 minutes, this person still got a completely blank screen. Big, if true.
Still, anxious Americans kept hitting refresh, wondering why GOP.com, which was hosting this very important content, was not working.
(Btw, Trump had offered advice back in 2013 on how to fix a "complex website" that is broken: "Blow it up and start all over again-then sue the culprits and use the proper team!"
More than forty minutes after the president tweeted the awards, GOP.com was still down. The organization then addressed the crash in a tweet, saying: "Traffic is off the charts. Come back soon."
What's more, a source close the Republican National Committee expressed dismay that the party would participate.
"The RNC has become the dumpster for misplaced shit that’s too crazy for the actual White House," they told BuzzFeed News Wednesday night.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
BuzzFeed News still could not access the site at the time of publication so come back soon and we will tell you when the link actually works.
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
