Chris Christie Spent The Day At An Empty Beach After He Closed It To The Public

The Legislature’s inability to approve an FY18 State Budget by the June 30th deadline has forced the closure of state government.

New Jersey's public parks and beaches closed down completely this weekend, after Governor Chris Christie ordered a government shutdown Friday night due to a budget impasse.

Chris Christie closed the Statue of Liberty on the 4th of July. I have no punchline, folks. That's it. #njshutdown

That means residents and vacationers haven't been able to enjoy the holiday weekend at any of New Jersey's 50 state-run outdoor rec areas and historic sites. Obviously people are not pleased.

But while police blockades turned thousands of beachgoers away from the shore Sunday, there was one person who got lie on the beach and catch some rays— the governor himself.

We flew a plane over the Shore today and look who we found! https://t.co/CCvntR5Xj1

The embattled governor ordered emergency legislative sessions Saturday and Sunday to deal with the budget gridlock, and spent the weekend helicoptering back and forth to the beach, apparently unfazed by the mounting outrage over his exclusive beach access.

"That’s because the governor has a residence at Island Beach — others don’t,” he told reporters Saturday "That's the way it goes. Run for governor, and you can have the residence."

Asked whether it was "fair" for him to enjoy the beach he'd shut down for the rest of the state, Christie pointed out that his family would not be "asking for any services" usually provided at the state park.