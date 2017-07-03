Sections

Chris Christie Spent The Day At An Empty Beach After He Closed It To The Public

The New Jersey governor spent Sunday lounging at the shore after shutting down all of the state's beaches and parks during a budget fight.

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

New Jersey's public parks and beaches closed down completely this weekend, after Governor Chris Christie ordered a government shutdown Friday night due to a budget impasse.

The Legislature’s inability to approve an FY18 State Budget by the June 30th deadline has forced the closure of state government.
Governor Christie @GovChristie

The Legislature’s inability to approve an FY18 State Budget by the June 30th deadline has forced the closure of state government.



That means residents and vacationers haven't been able to enjoy the holiday weekend at any of New Jersey's 50 state-run outdoor rec areas and historic sites. Obviously people are not pleased.

Chris Christie closed the Statue of Liberty on the 4th of July. I have no punchline, folks. That's it. #njshutdown
🦐FrankTheFink @frankthefink

Chris Christie closed the Statue of Liberty on the 4th of July. I have no punchline, folks. That's it. #njshutdown



But while police blockades turned thousands of beachgoers away from the shore Sunday, there was one person who got lie on the beach and catch some rays— the governor himself.

Christie ordered beaches closed down due to a gov shutdown. Today, he and his family enjoyed a state beach alone… https://t.co/Uh9TS6gCWq
Yashar Ali @yashar

Christie ordered beaches closed down due to a gov shutdown. Today, he and his family enjoyed a state beach alone… https://t.co/Uh9TS6gCWq



Because while Island Beach State Park was closed to the public, Christie still had access to the state residence located right on the shore. NJ.Com captured photos of the governor lounging and playing games Sunday afternoon on a completely empty beach.

We flew a plane over the Shore today and look who we found! https://t.co/CCvntR5Xj1
Kevin Whitmer @kevinwhitmer

We flew a plane over the Shore today and look who we found! https://t.co/CCvntR5Xj1



The embattled governor ordered emergency legislative sessions Saturday and Sunday to deal with the budget gridlock, and spent the weekend helicoptering back and forth to the beach, apparently unfazed by the mounting outrage over his exclusive beach access.

"That’s because the governor has a residence at Island Beach — others don’t,” he told reporters Saturday "That's the way it goes. Run for governor, and you can have the residence."

Asked whether it was "fair" for him to enjoy the beach he'd shut down for the rest of the state, Christie pointed out that his family would not be "asking for any services" usually provided at the state park.

It's a 57-mile drive, so Christie took the publicly-owned chopper to his publicly-owned beach house amid government… https://t.co/uygmGKE7iU
Matt Katz @mattkatz00

It's a 57-mile drive, so Christie took the publicly-owned chopper to his publicly-owned beach house amid government… https://t.co/uygmGKE7iU



Apparently unaware of the photos, Christie told reporters Sunday that he "didn't get any sun today."

"I didn't get any sun today." -Christie on govt shutdown that closed state beaches to all but him.Yet hours earlier… https://t.co/5TsbbMG4tI
Matt Katz @mattkatz00

"I didn't get any sun today." -Christie on govt shutdown that closed state beaches to all but him.Yet hours earlier… https://t.co/5TsbbMG4tI



When informed later that the governor had been captured plopped down on a beach chair, Christie's spokesperson, Brian Murray, admitted that "yes, the governor was on the beach briefly today talking to his wife and family before heading into the office."

"He did not get any sun," Murray added. "He had a baseball hat on."

And, yes, people had a lot of feelings about all this.

TFW you're sure no one saw you sneak off to the beach &amp; you start to think maybe things are looking up for old Chri… https://t.co/yzPIb5iabS
PAPPADEMAS @PAPPADEMAS

TFW you're sure no one saw you sneak off to the beach &amp; you start to think maybe things are looking up for old Chri… https://t.co/yzPIb5iabS


can we just close off that one beach permenantly with Chris Christie trapped inside
Ruth Masters @ruththemaster

can we just close off that one beach permenantly with Chris Christie trapped inside


hey @chrischristie the tax payers of new jersey deserve to go to the beach on 4th of july. thanks for doubling down on being a piece of shit
jackantonoff @jackantonoff

hey @chrischristie the tax payers of new jersey deserve to go to the beach on 4th of july. thanks for doubling down on being a piece of shit


Must be nice! https://t.co/t9UeJl8IRV
New York Post @nypost

Must be nice! https://t.co/t9UeJl8IRV


Has anybody put up a gofundme for the horrible crimes Chris Christie committed against that beach chair? Poor thing.
Stephanie Marini @badgertastical

Has anybody put up a gofundme for the horrible crimes Chris Christie committed against that beach chair? Poor thing.



They pointed out that other New Jersey beaches were packed this weekend due to the shutdown.

Chris Christie's beach vs. everybody else's beach. Perfect metaphor.
Yes We Can Columbus @YesWeCanCbus

Chris Christie's beach vs. everybody else's beach. Perfect metaphor.


It's kind of amazing how much Christie just owns being an awful person https://t.co/LsSLOo50OM
Patrick Wyman @Patrick_Wyman

It's kind of amazing how much Christie just owns being an awful person https://t.co/LsSLOo50OM


@yashar Today was the day Chris Christie became President.
Bob Castrone @BobCastrone

@yashar Today was the day Chris Christie became President.



While others had a more positive spin.

In these divided times, it's nice to be reminded that we can all come together and hate Chris Christie equally. #Merica
Stephen Miller @redsteeze

In these divided times, it's nice to be reminded that we can all come together and hate Chris Christie equally. #Merica


In all fairness, did we really want to see Chris Christie on a beach? 😱
Lara @LarainLA

In all fairness, did we really want to see Chris Christie on a beach? 😱



Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With USNews