A "Top Chef" Alum Is Trolling Trump With His Pro-Immigrant Message On The Receipts

Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Top Chef alum Mark Simmons recently added a little FYI message to the bottom of his New York restaurant’s receipts in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today),” the statement reads.

Journalist Mary Emily O’Hara noticed the note as she was paying for breakfast this past weekend. She posted the receipt on Twitter, where it’s been shared more than 80,000 times.

View this image ›

Mark Simmons Wikimedia

Simmons, who moved to the US from New Zealand, told DNAinfo, that workers at Kiwiana restaurant come from five different countries and Trump’s controversial comments and actions undercut the core of the restaurant industry.

“I added that message to the bottom of the receipts recently, to remind ourselves [and] our customers that immigrants are quite often the backbone of the hospitality industry,” he said.

While the pro-immigrant dig at Trump has garnered mostly positive feedback, his brunch prices are another story.

Several Twitter users balked at O’Hara’s $46 brunch tab, wanting to know “why the hell is french toast $13.00?”

View this image ›

But she defended the restaurant and chalked it up to a solid boozy brunch (cue: Blame it on the a a a a a alcohol).

…And good old New York.

Who are these people who think $13 for a brunch plate is insane? Where do you live and how much rent do you pay? And can I move in?

— Mary Emily O'Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara)


Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
