Two 21-Year-Old Black Men Were Dismembered And Dumped In A Pond In Oklahoma

Oklahoma officials have charged three white men and a woman in connection with the deaths of two black men whose dismembered bodies were found tied to cinder blocks at the bottom of a pond.

Alize Ramon Smith and Jarron Keonte Moreland, both 21, disappeared on April 14 after they arrived at a grocery store parking lot in Moore, Oklahoma, to sell a pistol to 16-year-old Brett Boettler, who had found them through Craigslist, police said.

According to court records, Smith, Brett, and his 22-year-old brother, Kevin Boettler, pulled into the Crest Foods in a white van to meet Moreland to buy the gun. When Moreland opened the door to get inside, the 22-year-old told investigators that he heard someone "rack" (or cock) a handgun. His 16-year-old brother then suddenly turned, wielding a black handgun, and allegedly fired four bullets into the backseat.

Brett was charged April 25 with first- and second-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse, and possessing a firearm after a delinquent adjudication. He will also be tried as an adult, officials said.

Kevin Boettler was charged with accessory after the fact and unlawful removal of a dead body.

Witnesses told police they saw Moreland get inside the van, heard gun shots, and saw one "black male with blood covering his face and hair" and another one "being pulled into the van" before it sped off, leaving behind a bloodied pistol and sandal.

"I don’t even know where to begin to look for him," Kennetha Moreland told local media the day after her son went missing. "I'm just lost, my whole world has just crumbled because I don’t know where my child is."

Four days later, authorities found the bodies of Moreland and Smith at the bottom of a pond.