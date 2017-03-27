Several Students Are Feared Dead After An Avalanche Hit A Japanese High School Mountain Trip

An image from the Nasu Onsen ski resort’s live camera. Nasu Onsen / Via familyskiresort-nasu.com ID: 10773930

An avalanche slammed a group of Japanese students on a school trip in north Tokyo on Monday morning, authorities told local media.



Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that at least eight students “appeared to show no vital signs” after an avalanche engulfed the Nasu Onsen family ski resort in Tokyo’s Tochigi prefecture at 9:20 a.m. local time. More than 30 other people were injured.

According to the Tochigi Prefecture Board of Education, 63 students and teachers from seven high schools were on the slopes when the avalanche hit. Some were participating in a mountain-climbing excursion, authorities told NHK.



Rescuers are combing the area for more injured or missing people. Screenshot from NHK ID: 10773959





The ski resort had recently closed for a few days due to heavy snow, it said on Facebook. Via Facebook: nasuonsenfamilyskiresort ID: 10774057





スキー場で雪崩 高校生６人が心肺停止 栃木 那須町 #nhk_news https://t.co/jBns4C9Qnt — NHKニュース (@nhk_news) ID: 10773951

