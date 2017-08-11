A Teen Was Arrested After Her Baby Was Left Outside In A Trash Bag For Three Days

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly left her baby in a trash bag outside a home for more than three days, New York authorities said.



Two sisters sitting on their porch Tuesday afternoon initially thought they heard an animal rustling around behind their neighbor's house and went to investigate the "suspicious noise," the Elmira Police Department said in a statement.

"I ran up and I saw the little legs dangling out of the bag," Kayla Seals told WETM. "So I said, 'You guys, it's a baby.'"

Seals said she then tore open the white trash bag and saw an 8-month-year old baby girl, whose head was toward the bottom of the bag. She was barely breathing, covered in waste, and her eyes were closed, the woman said.

In shock, Seals immediately took the baby inside to clean her off and give her some water.