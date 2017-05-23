A Famous Big-Game Hunter Died After An Elephant Fell On Him

A famous South African big-game hunter has died after being crushed by an elephant that had been shot during a hunt in Zimbabwe.

Theunis Botha, 51, was leading an afternoon hunt at Good Luck Farm, near Hwange National Park, Friday when the group stumbled upon a herd of elephants, according to South African media reports.

The encounter spooked the animals, and several elephants charged the hunters. Caught by surprise, Botha opened fire, but one of the elephants got close enough to lift him with her trunk, Netwerk24 reported. Another hunter then shot the elephant, causing her to collapse on Botha.



Simukai Nyasha, spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, told the Associated Press that Botha was on a 10-day, licensed hunt at the park, the largest natural reserve in Zimbabwe. It is also the same park where Walter Palmer, an American dentist, shot and killed Cecil the lion in 2015.

