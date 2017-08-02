Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

A Gay Porn Scene Where Two Guys Have Anal Sex In Front Of A Woman Eating Salad Has Become A Meme

"Are you guys really defending capitalism? Are you serious? Right in front of my salad??"

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

A gay porn scene where two men wearing aprons have sex in a kitchen while a woman sits at the counter eating salad has gone viral after people became quite entertained by the woman's reaction to the whole scenario: "Are you guys fucking? Are you serious?! Right in front of my salad?!"

Men.com / Via men.com

The scene is great, but it's also a porn scene. So, uh, it's most definitely NSFW. You have been warned:

RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY SALAD is trending now I have hope there's still good in this world
nick 🥀 @zainagb

RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY SALAD is trending now I have hope there's still good in this world

Reply Retweet Favorite

The clip comes from a film called Private Lesson Part 3 and features adult performers Jake Porter and Jaxton Wheeler.

The whole thing was picked up by people on social media over the weekend, with Tumblr and Twitter users reacting to the "right in front of my salad" woman's flustered reaction to two men having sex directly in front of her.

@myIowlife @szaleel
Zenyt @Runninfromyself

@myIowlife @szaleel

Reply Retweet Favorite

First, it was a reaction pretty much focussed on that one iconic line:

View this post on
View this post on
View this post on

And then there were the reactions from people finding out what "right in front of my salad" was from:

I just figured out why "RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY SALAD" is trending and lemme tell you I can't stOP LAUGHING
chanel . @chachathegr8

I just figured out why "RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY SALAD" is trending and lemme tell you I can't stOP LAUGHING

Reply Retweet Favorite
me: lol why is "Right in front of my salad" trending Curious me: *looks it up* Me when the screen loads:
Tommy Amezcua @tamezcua83

me: lol why is "Right in front of my salad" trending Curious me: *looks it up* Me when the screen loads:

Reply Retweet Favorite
I was so confused on what RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY SALAD was than I checked....
kurls @pvssionfrvit

I was so confused on what RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY SALAD was than I checked....

Reply Retweet Favorite
im just living my life...drinking a san pellegrino...doing a facemask. then "right in front of my salad?"
ali 🌱 @ohnibugi

im just living my life...drinking a san pellegrino...doing a facemask. then "right in front of my salad?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then, there was the fan art:

Ana has always been put thru so much
🍒TJ🍒 @Popstongue

Ana has always been put thru so much

Reply Retweet Favorite
right in front of my salad?
Dopq @yy62401

right in front of my salad?

Reply Retweet Favorite

And finally – as with all great memes – "right in front of my salad" was repurposed, synonymous with a half serious, half joking "seriously??"

are you guys really defending capitalism? are you serious?? right in front of my salad
brandon 🏳️‍🌈☭ @avogaydro

are you guys really defending capitalism? are you serious?? right in front of my salad

Reply Retweet Favorite
Are you guys really eating dead animals?? Are you serious? Right in front of my salad
Donella @_EllaSinclair

Are you guys really eating dead animals?? Are you serious? Right in front of my salad

Reply Retweet Favorite
Y'all gone be transphobic right in front of my salad?
♡ JUJU ♡ @QueenIdle

Y'all gone be transphobic right in front of my salad?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Porter, one of the stars of the film, told BuzzFeed News everyone is asking for the name of the "in front of my salad" girl.

"I think she's definitely become the breakout and largely unexpected star of the scene," Porter said. "Unfortunately, I don't remember her name. She was an extra, local to the West Hollywood area where we filmed the scene."Porter has just started with the production company, Men.com, and this is only his second piece of work for the company. He said it was "really cool" to be a part of something that has gone so viral.The best part? The now famous "in front of my salad" line seems to have been improvised."I wouldn't call [the scene] scripted," said Porter, "we had bullet points set up for how we kind of wanted her to react.""We kind of gave her the bones of what we were looking for, but she definitely built the structure of the scene."We did it multiple takes to get it perfect, but also because we were all laughing."
twitter.com

"I think she's definitely become the breakout and largely unexpected star of the scene," Porter said. "Unfortunately, I don't remember her name. She was an extra, local to the West Hollywood area where we filmed the scene."

Porter has just started with the production company, Men.com, and this is only his second piece of work for the company. He said it was "really cool" to be a part of something that has gone so viral.

The best part? The now famous "in front of my salad" line seems to have been improvised.

"I wouldn't call [the scene] scripted," said Porter, "we had bullet points set up for how we kind of wanted her to react."

"We kind of gave her the bones of what we were looking for, but she definitely built the structure of the scene.

"We did it multiple takes to get it perfect, but also because we were all laughing."

Perfect indeed...

View this post on

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App

Connect With USNews