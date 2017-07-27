Woman Who Threatened Three Somali Women In Viral Video Loses Her Job And Apologizes

A woman who was videotaped verbally abusing three Somali women in a Walmart carpark in Fargo, North Dakota, on Tuesday has apologized after footage of the altercation went viral.
Amber Hensley was filmed confronting Rowda Royan, Sarah Hassan, and her sister, Leyla, around 5:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, accusing the women of parking too close to her.
Royan turned on her camera about halfway through the altercation, capturing Hensley saying, "We're gonna kill you. ... We're gonna kill every one of you fucking Muslims."
"Go home. Go home. ... Why are you in our country? I'm an American; you're not," said Hensley in the video.
When Royan warned Hensley she was going to report her to police, Hensley could be heard saying, "Do you think the police care?"
Fargo police did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but posted on Facebook that their officers responded to the incident on Tuesday. A report was taken and investigators were looking into the case, police said.
Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Sarah Hassan said police have been "very supportive" of her, her sister, and Royan.
Hassan said the reason the three could not move their car was that Hensley's body was physically too close to it and they did not want to run her over.
"We don't want her arrested," said Hassan. "We just want everyone to know the truth."
Video of the exchange was shared widely on social media and has picked up millions of combined views.
Such was the spread of the clip that multiple people tracked down and contacted Hensley's workplace, public accountants Horab & Wentz. The company announced on Wednesday that she was "no longer employed" as a secretary with them, effective immediately.
"Horab & Wentz does not agree with or support the statements expressed by Amber Hensley in the recently posted video," the company told BuzzFeed News. "She does not reflect the views of Horab & Wentz."
Hensley told local station KVRR that she was sorry for her words.
"It was not a Christian-like thing to do AT ALL and wish I could take it back, but I lost my cool and I can’t. I am terribly sorry. I just wish that the whole video could be shown," she said.
Hensley claimed that the footage only showed half the story and that the three Somali women had parked "way too close" to her car and had refused to move, before swearing at her and calling her a "fat bitch."
"She said, 'Fuck Jesus!' and I lost it!" said Hensley.
"But there are absolutely no excuses," she said. "I am in tears with regret and will take any form of punishment deemed fit."
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.