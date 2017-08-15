 go to content
That Viral "Nazi Assholes" Tiki Torch Sign Is Actually Fake

"I didn't want anyone who works there getting in any kind of trouble over it," the sign's maker told BuzzFeed News.

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

If you've been on social media recently, you've probably seen this photo:

"Please do not use these tiki torches for any racist crap, you Nazi assholes," the note states. "They're for BBQs with friends, family, and your neighbor Steve with the lazy eye who kinda creeps everyone out but he always brings his killer homemade guac so you deal with his weird vibes because it's easier than learning how to make guacamoles."

The note is a response to the white supremacist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend and the dozens of tiki torches the demonstrators carried during a march.

Many people mocked the white supremacists on Twitter for using the torches.

The response even prompted the manufacturer of the torches, Tiki Brand, to release a statement denouncing their use in Charlottesville.

When the photo of the note calling Nazis "assholes" was uploaded to Reddit, it quickly went viral, rocketing to the front page and picking up nearly 75,000 upvotes.

reddit.com

From Reddit, it also made its way to Twitter. This tweet has over 100,000 retweets.

However, BuzzFeed News has confirmed that the image was actually published (and created) by Funny Or Die on Monday afternoon.

Senior social content producer at Funny Or Die and creator of the sign, Dashiell Driscoll, told BuzzFeed News he wrote up, printed out, and manually taped the sign the tiki torches at a large chain hardware store in Hollywood."The whole thing, from thinking of the idea, to posting it, was probably about an hour and 15 minutes," he said. "It was just one sign and I took it with me. I didn't want anyone who works there getting in any kind of trouble over it."

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

