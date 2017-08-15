That Viral "Nazi Assholes" Tiki Torch Sign Is Actually Fake

If you've been on social media recently, you've probably seen this photo:
The note is a response to the white supremacist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend and the dozens of tiki torches the demonstrators carried during a march.
Many people mocked the white supremacists on Twitter for using the torches.
The response even prompted the manufacturer of the torches, Tiki Brand, to release a statement denouncing their use in Charlottesville.
When the photo of the note calling Nazis "assholes" was uploaded to Reddit, it quickly went viral, rocketing to the front page and picking up nearly 75,000 upvotes.
From Reddit, it also made its way to Twitter. This tweet has over 100,000 retweets.
However, BuzzFeed News has confirmed that the image was actually published (and created) by Funny Or Die on Monday afternoon.
