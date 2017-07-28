Sections

Someone Put This Teen's Number On A Craigslist Ad For A Cow And Now His Phone Is Blowing Up

"This has been the worst morning of my life."

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

This is 19-year-old Shannon Barbour from Charlottesville, Virginia. He's a sophomore at Old Dominion University, but is currently working during summer break to make as much money as he can before heading back to school.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

On Thursday night, just before going to bed, Shannon received a text message from someone inquiring about the sale of a cow.

"[Someone called me] and they were asking for a 'heifer' or something," Shannon told BuzzFeed News. "I was like, 'Excuse me? I think you have the wrong number.'"Shannon went to bed without thinking much of the message or the phone call, but woke up on Friday morning to so many calls and messages on his phone that it wasn't even displaying notifications anymore.
Supplied by Shannon Barbour.

"[Someone called me] and they were asking for a 'heifer' or something," Shannon told BuzzFeed News. "I was like, 'Excuse me? I think you have the wrong number.'"

Shannon went to bed without thinking much of the message or the phone call, but woke up on Friday morning to so many calls and messages on his phone that it wasn't even displaying notifications anymore.

As it turned out, the calls and text messages were coming from a Craigslist ad which had listed Shannon's cell as the contact number.

The "heffer" that people were asking about was actually a "heifer," a type of cow, that was listed for sale by an anonymous poster and spelled incorrectly. A heifer is a young female cow that has not given birth.
charlottesville.craigslist.org

The "heffer" that people were asking about was actually a "heifer," a type of cow, that was listed for sale by an anonymous poster and spelled incorrectly. A heifer is a young female cow that has not given birth.

Now, people were texting Shannon asking about the cow. They wanted it. They wanted to buy it. It was $50 — a good deal for a young cow. It was all so much that Shannon decided to tweet about the whole thing.

Somebody on Craigslist has a cow for sale and accidentally typed my number as the contact number. This has been the… https://t.co/MUEN77cz92
shannon @Itsyaaboysb

Somebody on Craigslist has a cow for sale and accidentally typed my number as the contact number. This has been the… https://t.co/MUEN77cz92

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sent on Friday morning, Shannon's tweet quickly generated thousands of retweets. People are freaking out over the whole exchange and feeling sorry for poor Shannon. But hell, it is pretty funny.

I'm done 😂 https://t.co/MZD1dRC2SQ
CashThaFinesser™ @Htx_Allstar

I'm done 😂 https://t.co/MZD1dRC2SQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
I rarely laugh out loud from things I see on Twitter. This was an exception https://t.co/p6WdkcD096
Patrick Melbourne @PatrickMSports

I rarely laugh out loud from things I see on Twitter. This was an exception https://t.co/p6WdkcD096

Reply Retweet Favorite

And a lot of people are paying close attention to the text messages in Shannon's screenshots – especially the one from someone who says they have "a black bull who is blind and needs a friend."

"I have a bull who is blind and needs a friend..." https://t.co/0EFA4lMtjq
Kai Ryssdal @kairyssdal

"I have a bull who is blind and needs a friend..." https://t.co/0EFA4lMtjq

Reply Retweet Favorite
THE BLIND BULL NEEDS A FRIEND https://t.co/kuLmFMuVSx
Soft Marthfand @spaceageunicorn

THE BLIND BULL NEEDS A FRIEND https://t.co/kuLmFMuVSx

Reply Retweet Favorite

While others just have questions about cows, heifers, and the whole situation in general.

Why they all messaging you in the middle of the night? Dreaming about heifers? Can't sleep need more cows? Farmers… https://t.co/vPEbnlV7NK
jack @trippypapa

Why they all messaging you in the middle of the night? Dreaming about heifers? Can't sleep need more cows? Farmers… https://t.co/vPEbnlV7NK

Reply Retweet Favorite
bro where ever this person lives the Heifer market is STRONG and i think i need to make an investment in this into… https://t.co/EG4AzJc6Xh
Tony X. @soIoucity

bro where ever this person lives the Heifer market is STRONG and i think i need to make an investment in this into… https://t.co/EG4AzJc6Xh

Reply Retweet Favorite
Wait, how do you not know what a heifer is? How common is this? Not making fun. Genuinely curious. https://t.co/z7wKZ0IBn4
asthmatic Bear @Daniel_bearman

Wait, how do you not know what a heifer is? How common is this? Not making fun. Genuinely curious. https://t.co/z7wKZ0IBn4

Reply Retweet Favorite

Shannon told BuzzFeed News he thinks the whole thing might be a prank set up by one of his friends or Twitter followers. "Fifty dollars for a whole cow is kind of suspicious," he said.

And now Shannon has just taken to telling any would-be buyers that he just went ahead and ate the cow or, y'know, put it down.

Jesus they didn't care
shannon @Itsyaaboysb

Jesus they didn't care

Reply Retweet Favorite

The most chilling thing seems to be that no one seems to care about the cow's death.

WHY DONT THEY CARE
shannon @Itsyaaboysb

WHY DONT THEY CARE

Reply Retweet Favorite
Oh my god
shannon @Itsyaaboysb

Oh my god

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I guess the farmers saw it and just went nuts for it," said Shannon. "That's how it is here."

Shannon also told BuzzFeed News that someone has offered $200 for the cow. It's a shame he doesn't actually own one.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

