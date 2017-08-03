Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

So This Is What Baby Squirrels Look Like And It's Weird As Hell

You suuuuuure they ain't rats?

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

On Monday, 15-year-old Hannah from San Antonio, Texas, was setting up a table in her garden with her boyfriend when a bunch of baby squirrels fell out of an outdoor umbrella they had taken the cover off of.

me and jason were gonna eat on the table we had outside but...these fell out the umbrella and scared tf out of us..… https://t.co/NYMUp1KvKM
ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ @hvnnvhr

me and jason were gonna eat on the table we had outside but...these fell out the umbrella and scared tf out of us..… https://t.co/NYMUp1KvKM

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It was raining for the past couple weeks and we had folded the umbrella and laid it on the table," Hannah told BuzzFeed News. "They all fell out at once."

Twitter: @LovelyAssLupe

At first, people told Hannah they were baby rats.

@hvnnvhr Loook like baby rats
rich &amp; rare @TARONDAGREAT35

@hvnnvhr Loook like baby rats

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like, they were very adamant about the whole thing.

@hvnnvhr Ion think those are squirrels doll. lol they might be master splinter's young buls
LuPac @LovelyAssLupe

@hvnnvhr Ion think those are squirrels doll. lol they might be master splinter's young buls

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Some people found it gross," said Hannah.

@hvnnvhr @iamMyraMarie At first I thought they where rats but rats heads aren't that big...
ant•wan @bxnkheadd

@hvnnvhr @iamMyraMarie At first I thought they where rats but rats heads aren't that big...

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I guess they see them as rodents or like creatures and as people find rats disgusting I'm guessing they feel the same way for baby squirrels."

@hvnnvhr These are squirrels. Wild rats are cool, but they get awful dental issues in captivity.
Tiffany @localarmvenue

@hvnnvhr These are squirrels. Wild rats are cool, but they get awful dental issues in captivity.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hannah's tweet has almost 4,000 retweets and over 17,000 likes, but a lot of the attention has surrounded the fact that this is the first time A LOT of people have ever seen a baby squirrel.

@hvnnvhr Bruh I'm pretty sure this the first time many of us seen baby squirrels
SC: NudesSafeWQuan @2Cups1Pill

@hvnnvhr Bruh I'm pretty sure this the first time many of us seen baby squirrels

Reply Retweet Favorite
Why is this the first time I have ever seen a baby squirrel??? https://t.co/Cyv6wWSj9B
drew @bvbydrew

Why is this the first time I have ever seen a baby squirrel??? https://t.co/Cyv6wWSj9B

Reply Retweet Favorite
twitter just taught me what baby squirrels look like https://t.co/yxcFCgGSh9
daddy.chaddy⁶ @cutiechad_

twitter just taught me what baby squirrels look like https://t.co/yxcFCgGSh9

Reply Retweet Favorite
this the first time in my life i've ever seen a baby squirrels dam them mfs cute https://t.co/ShJzH0ncUB
BIG BALLER WAY @LILAFRIMANE

this the first time in my life i've ever seen a baby squirrels dam them mfs cute https://t.co/ShJzH0ncUB

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DillanXO Yoooooooo that's wild because I ain't never seen a baby squirrel
Dimitri R. Young @CousinMitri

@DillanXO Yoooooooo that's wild because I ain't never seen a baby squirrel

Reply Retweet Favorite
Why is this the first time I have ever seen a baby squirrel??? https://t.co/Cyv6wWSj9B
drew @bvbydrew

Why is this the first time I have ever seen a baby squirrel??? https://t.co/Cyv6wWSj9B

Reply Retweet Favorite
tbh I've always wondered what baby squirrels looked like... thanks to twitter, yet again, now I know. https://t.co/5dAS1fYRql
emaly @heyemalyy

tbh I've always wondered what baby squirrels looked like... thanks to twitter, yet again, now I know. https://t.co/5dAS1fYRql

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like, have you seen shit like this before??

twitter.com

Hannah and her boyfriend left the squirrels in a box where they found them. She said the squirrels' mom came back later and took them away to safety or a tree or some place that hopefully isn't as dodgy as a closed umbrella.

"I wouldn't have been able to care for them," she said. "I didn't want to cost them their lives, either."
Twitter.com

"I wouldn't have been able to care for them," she said. "I didn't want to cost them their lives, either."

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews