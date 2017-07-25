Your Roomba Is Making A Map Of Your House, And It Might Sell It

The CEO of iRobot, which makes the automatic vacuum, told Reuters that his company is considering selling the data Roombas have collected in customers' homes to companies like Google, Apple, and Amazon.

iRobot's actually been mapping your house since 2015, when it released the Roomba 980. That smart vacuum creates its own map of your house so it won't knock over your lamps. The technology, dubbed Simultaneous Localization and Mapping, allows the smart vacuum to smartly navigate your house, clean it, and return to its charging station autonomously.



And now iRobot has an idea for making money off that data. A lot has changed since iRobot started selling the first Roomba in 2002. The many internet-connected gadgets that make up a home smart have expanded to include lights, blinds, TVs, speakers, coffee pots, thermostats, toasters, security cameras, ovens, and more. Some of these devices could use a map of your house to be more effective, but none of them moves around your house collecting spatial data in the same way a Roomba does.

Reuters reports that iRobot is considering selling this data to companies making smart speakers and other smart home technology, including Amazon, Google, and Apple. Roomba is already compatible with Amazon's voice assistant Alexa and its accompanying smart speaker Echo. You can use the Echo to tell the vacuum to start cleaning, stop cleaning, go home to its charging station, and more. But the Roomba doesn't tell Amazon what the layout of your house looks like, at least not for now.

iRobot's potential plans have some privacy advocates concerned. Jamie Williams, an attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told BuzzFeed News, "Maps of the inside of your home can tell a lot about a person. For instance, how you lay out your living room could disclose whether watching TV is a central part of your life. It could disclose whether you have pets. How often you rearrange furniture. This information wouldn't be worth a lot to advertisers if it didn't reveal highly sensitive information about the inside of the home."

If you think it's creepy that Roomba's been sharing maps of your house with its maker, there's a way to cut the data sharing with iRobot, though it might disable a key feature of your robo-vac.