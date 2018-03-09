 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Shooter Takes Three Hostages At Biggest Veterans Home In The US

A unidentified shooter took three hostages Friday in Northern California after exchanging gunfire with authorities. Residents said they were barricaded in buildings.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Authorities take up position near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter March 9, 2018.
JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP

Authorities take up position near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter March 9, 2018.

A shooter took three hostages in a room of a sprawling veterans facility in Northern California on Friday after exchanging gunfire with deputies.

Local authorities first received a report of shots fired at 10:20 a.m. at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, according to Chris Chiles, a spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities know the identity of the shooter but have not released his identity. Chiles said that the shooter initially had more than three hostages, but released some of them, declining to comment further.

As of 2 p.m., Chiles said hostage negotiators had not been able to make contact with the shooter despite calling his personal cell phone and phones in the room where he was keeping hostages. The three hostages, Chiles said, were caretakers employed in the Pathway Home, which treats veterans with PTSD. There had been no known injuries so far, Chiles said.

Yountville is the largest veterans home in the US, with roughly 1,000 elderly and disabled veterans who fought in conflicts dating back to World War II, according to CalVet.

The FBI, SWAT teams, and California Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.

There is an active shooter and hostage situation at the Veterans Home in Yountville. CHP is working with Napa County Sheriff’s Office to establish a perimeter and clear buildings.
CHP Golden Gate @CHP_GoldenGate

There is an active shooter and hostage situation at the Veterans Home in Yountville. CHP is working with Napa County Sheriff’s Office to establish a perimeter and clear buildings.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
Yountville Veterans Home Update ⬇️
CalVet @MyCalVet

Yountville Veterans Home Update ⬇️

Reply Retweet Favorite

One resident, Linda La Rue Koch, told KTVU she was barricaded in a building with police and other residents.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement