You'll Never Have To Leave Facebook's New Campus If You Work There

Apartments, a grocery store, a pharmacy, seven parks, its own train station, AND a mall?!

On Friday, Facebook revealed its plans to build a new 59-acre campus across the street from its current headquarters in Menlo Park, CA.

The description of the new office, dubbed "Willow Campus," sounds like a nearly complete town: It'll have apartments, local transportation, multiple parks, office space, a grocery store, and a pharmacy.

In addition to 1.75 million square feet of office space, there will be 1.6 million square feet of residential space and 125,000 square feet of retail and mixed-use space. Maybe you'll never leave if you work there? Maybe your manager will be your landlord?

Facebook said there will be 1,500 units of housing on the campus, 225 of which will be offered at below market rates, something the Bay Area desperately needs. The company said the residential housing will be for "local workers" as well as Facebook employees. In its blog post, Facebook said its office park would bring "long-needed community services" to its home city. It also decried local government's "failure to invest in transportation infrastructure." The company emphasized its own investment in local highway infrastructure and an affordable housing fund as efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of its growing business.

Facebook HQ — 430,000 square feet of office space designed by famed architect Frank Gehry — opened in Menlo Park in 2011. It's called MPK20. There's currently no housing there, according to a Facebook spokesperson. The social network is positioning the plans as a big boon for its neighbors. It published a video "Facebook and the Community" in the announcement and titled its blog post "Investing in Menlo Park and the Community."

Here are a few views of the new Facebook campus' planned layout:

Facebook said it hopes to finish the retail, housing, and office space by 2021. And that's just Phase 1 of the development. The company said the first step towards the campus will be submitting its plans to the city of Menlo Park this month. In its blog post about the new plans, Facebook said it expects the review process to take about two years.





Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

