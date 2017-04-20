UC Berkeley Will Now Allow Ann Coulter Speech To Take Place

The University of California, Berkeley, on Thursday reversed its decision to cancel a speech on immigration by conservative commentator Ann Coulter in April.



University Chairman Nicholas Dirks said in a statement that the speech would now take place on May 2 despite initial safety concerns that it could attract the sort of violence that erupted around a previous speaking event for Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos. Recent Far Left vs. Far Right brawls have also broke near campus this year.

Berkeley police had informed the administration that the same groups were planning to target the Coulter event, prompting university officials to cancel it.

In response to the original cancellation, Coulter tweeted that she would give a speech on April 27 on Berkeley's campus anyway. She did not say anything about the new date on Twitter, in contrast to her tweetstorm on Wednesday.

The university said her decision to defy the cancellation was "of grave concern" because of violent groups that would converge on an unprotected location.