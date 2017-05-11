Twitter Quietly Introduced A Feature To Recommend Articles To You Last Week

If you've been browsing Twitter recently, you may have seen a new feature called "People also read" that recommends other links after you click on an article.

A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the company rolled out the feature to everyone using its iPhone app last week.

Unlike the screenshot above, which only shows BuzzFeed articles, a Twitter spokesperson said that the articles will be algorithmically recommended by topic rather than publisher. Recommended articles also won't show up when you click on a link in a sponsored tweet.

The feature will only work for news articles tweeted from verified accounts, according to Twitter, in an effort to prevent the spread of misinformation. The company said its algorithm scans for topical links between the tweeted link and the recommended articles.

You can dismiss "People also read" by clicking the arrow on the right side of the screen and selecting "See less often."



Here's a "People also read" for a tweet about Snap's recent earnings call.