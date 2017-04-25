This App Changed The Name Of A Filter After People Complained It Was Racist, But The Filter's Still The Same

So there's this popular new app called Faceapp.

Take a selfie, and the app will change your face using filters that make you look younger, older, more male, more female, and the like. It's available for iOS and Android, and, after going kinda viral last week, it's currently the #10 free app in Apple's App Store.

But people have noticed something off about it...

The app's "Spark" filter, which was formerly called the "Hot" filter, lightens your face.