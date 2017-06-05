The App Store Is About To Look Very Different

At its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on Monday, Apple announced that its App Store is getting a new look.
Here's what the App Store's homepage looks like now:
Here's what it will look like:
The redesign looks a lot like Apple Music's layout and is much more slick than the old App Store we're all used to.
Instead of the "Categories" and "Top Charts" tabs, there will be a "Today" tab where Apple will feature apps. Apple is also adding a "Games" tab.
The Today tab will feature an app of the day, a game of the day, and daily lists in app categories like meditation. The changes seem to be aimed at improving the ease of discovering new apps with Apple's curation help.
Individual app pages are also getting a redesign.
Apple premiered the sequel to the popular game Monument Valley during its presentation of the new app pages.
Reviews will look like this:
Some people were psyched about the redesign...
And some people were not.
Developers have complained before about the difficulty of getting users to discover and unearth their apps in the App Store.
