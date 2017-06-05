The App Store Is About To Look Very Different

Here's what it will look like:

The redesign looks a lot like Apple Music's layout and is much more slick than the old App Store we're all used to.

Instead of the "Categories" and "Top Charts" tabs, there will be a "Today" tab where Apple will feature apps. Apple is also adding a "Games" tab.

The Today tab will feature an app of the day, a game of the day, and daily lists in app categories like meditation. The changes seem to be aimed at improving the ease of discovering new apps with Apple's curation help.

