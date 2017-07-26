Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Tech

Tech CEOs Are Calling For Trump To Let Trans Service Members Stay In The Military

After Trump tweeted that transgender people can't serve in the military, Twitter, Facebook, and Google were first out of the gate to advocate for trans military members.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Katie Notopoulos
Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Transgender former US Navy Seal Senior Chief Kristin Beck speaks at an ACLU conference on October 20, 2014.
Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Transgender former US Navy Seal Senior Chief Kristin Beck speaks at an ACLU conference on October 20, 2014.

This morning, President Trump tweeted that transgender individuals wouldn't be allowed to serve in the US military "in any capacity."

He made the statements ostensibly after consulting with military experts about the medical cost and "disruption" trans people would cause in the armed forces.

The statements, if turned into law, would be a reversal of the Obama administration's policies, which allowed trans members to serve, offered assistance for their transitions, and obligated soldiers to undergo diversity training on working with trans people. There is no official policy in place rejecting trans service members yet, but two trans recruits, one from West Point and the other from the Air Force Academy, were denied their commissioning into the military in May.

In response, Silicon Valley CEOs and companies have been making statements on social media that advocate for allowing trans people to keep serving in the military.

Some are using the hashtag #LetThemServe.

Twitter and Square

Discrimination in any form is wrong for all of us #LetThemServe https://t.co/3cxL0fNdbv
jack @jack

Discrimination in any form is wrong for all of us #LetThemServe https://t.co/3cxL0fNdbv

Reply Retweet Favorite

Salesforce

#equalityforall
Marc Benioff @Benioff

#equalityforall

Reply Retweet Favorite

Google

We are grateful to transgender members of the military for their service. #LetThemServe https://t.co/fTF7FodpWi
Google @Google

We are grateful to transgender members of the military for their service. #LetThemServe https://t.co/fTF7FodpWi

Reply Retweet Favorite
I am grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service. # LetThemServe.
Sundar Pichai @sundarpichai

I am grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service. # LetThemServe.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Facebook

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: zuck

Tumblr

Trump’s ban on transgender troops is appalling. Here’s how you can reach out, educate, and fight back 💙💗♡💗💙 👉 … https://t.co/jS5efatArw
Tumblr @tumblr

Trump’s ban on transgender troops is appalling. Here’s how you can reach out, educate, and fight back 💙💗♡💗💙 👉 … https://t.co/jS5efatArw

Reply Retweet Favorite

Apple

We are indebted to all who serve. Discrimination against anyone holds everyone back. #LetThemServe
Tim Cook @tim_cook

We are indebted to all who serve. Discrimination against anyone holds everyone back. #LetThemServe

Reply Retweet Favorite

Airbnb

Want to thank all transgender soldiers for their patriotism &amp; believe anyone who wants to serve should be able to serve. #LetThemServe
Brian Chesky @bchesky

Want to thank all transgender soldiers for their patriotism &amp; believe anyone who wants to serve should be able to serve. #LetThemServe

Reply Retweet Favorite
Agree w/ Sen. McCain: anyone who wants to serve should b able 2 serve regardless of their gender identity https://t.co/3cKyVmudub via @TPM
Chris Lehane @chrislehane

Agree w/ Sen. McCain: anyone who wants to serve should b able 2 serve regardless of their gender identity https://t.co/3cKyVmudub via @TPM

Reply Retweet Favorite

Uber

1/ We owe the deepest debt of gratitude to all those who volunteer to serve in the US Armed Forces and defend our values...
Uber Comms @Uber_Comms

1/ We owe the deepest debt of gratitude to all those who volunteer to serve in the US Armed Forces and defend our values...

Reply Retweet Favorite
2/ These patriotic Americans deserve to be honored and respected, not turned away because of who they are.
Uber Comms @Uber_Comms

2/ These patriotic Americans deserve to be honored and respected, not turned away because of who they are.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Grindr

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @grindr

In response to questions about the ban, Lyft said, "Lyft will always stand for inclusion and acceptance. It's central to who we are and the world we are working to create."

Snapchat and Intel declined to comment. Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, Oracle, Tesla, Palantir, Dell, and HP did not immediately respond to requests for comment or make posts on social media. We will update the story with comments as we receive them.

Some of the first CEOs to respond to Trump's tweets were those who did not attend his technology roundtable in June. The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Google's founder Eric Schmidt did attend that meeting.

The ACLU pointed out that Trump's tweets do not constitute an official change in policy.

Military rules and regulations allow trans people to serve their country. Even the commander-in-chief cannot change those via Twitter.
ACLU National @ACLU

Military rules and regulations allow trans people to serve their country. Even the commander-in-chief cannot change those via Twitter.

Reply Retweet Favorite

They are, however, a dramatic change in sentiment from the previous administration.

Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed