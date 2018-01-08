A Man Reportedly Tried To Torch A Huge Spider But Set His Apartment On Fire In The Process

Share On more Share On more

Firefighters clear out damaged items from an apartment fire on Waldon Street in downtown Redding.

A man reportedly using a torch lighter to try and kill a huge spider may have ended up starting a fire that damaged his apartment and forced the residents to move out.

The fire in Redding, California, started Sunday when the flaming spider scurried on top of a mattress, which quickly caught fire and sent flames to nearby drapes and a flag collection, a witness told the Redding Record Searchlight.

The witness, caregiver Lyndsey Wisegarver, told the paper the man was attempting to kill a "huge wolf spider" with the torch lighter — a larger kind of cigarette light that emits a pressurized blue flame.

For reference, this is a wolf spider (warning it is an actual pic of a spider):