National Geographic Just Acknowledged That Its Past Coverage Was Racist

Share On more Share On more

“It’s hard for an individual—or a country—to evolve past discomfort if the source of the anxiety is only discussed in hushed tones.” https://t.co/9forcyt4ae

Current editor-in-chief Susan Goldberg is the first Jewish editor-in-chief of National Geographic and the first woman to hold the position.

We are kicking off a year-long series of stories about race, starting with our April issue devoted to the topic. We begin by taking a look at ourselves. My essay on @NatGeo’s past, and very different present. https://t.co/y4L70VZ8tG via @NatGeoMag

Titled "For Decades, Our Coverage Was Racist. To Rise Above Our Past, We Must Acknowledge It," the editorial details what a historian found when combing through National Geographic's archives.

There are some shocking examples:

* African Americans were excluded from National Geographic membership until 1940, even as the magazine wrote about African countries.

* Referring to Aboriginal Australians as "South Australian Blackfellows: These savages rank lowest in intelligence of all human beings."

* A 1962 article about South Africa, published months after a massacre of black South Africans, in which the reporter did not interview any black South Africans.

* Calling the antebellum South, where slavery was legal, “a chapter of this country’s history every American is proud to remember” in 1965.

Some of the coverage Goldberg writes about is more subtle and insidious, like the tendency not to cover the conditions of black people in the United States while depicting people of color elsewhere as "exotics, famously and frequently unclothed, happy hunters, noble savages—every type of cliché."

John Edwin Mason, a University of Virginia historian whom National Geographic hired to assess its 130-year history, wrote that the magazine often reinforced stereotypes.

“Americans got ideas about the world from Tarzan movies and crude racist caricatures,” Mason wrote. “Segregation was the way it was. National Geographic wasn’t teaching as much as reinforcing messages they already received and doing so in a magazine that had tremendous authority. National Geographic comes into existence at the height of colonialism, and the world was divided into the colonizers and the colonized. That was a color line, and National Geographic was reflecting that view of the world.”

The essay also highlights progress. Goldberg pointed to a 1977 article about South Africa that discusses the apartheid regime and pictures opposition leaders and a 2015 story in which the magazine gave Haitians cameras and asked them to document their daily realities.