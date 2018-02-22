President Trump held a listening session at the White House Wednesday with students and family members affected by mass recent school mass shootings, including the one in Florida last week that killed 17 people.

The session included a powerful speech from the father of one of the slain students and other pleas to take action from those affected by tragedy. The president had said his primary goal was to listen, but he also apparently had written down some reminders for how to handle what turned out to be a very emotional event, as viewable in the Associated Press photograph:



What would you most want me to know about your experience?

What can we do to make you feel [illegible]?"

[Covered by hands]

[Covered by hands]

I hear you.



The last item on the note prompted rounds of jokes and criticism on social media.