President Trump held a listening session at the White House Wednesday with students and family members affected by mass recent school mass shootings, including the one in Florida last week that killed 17 people.
The session included a powerful speech from the father of one of the slain students and other pleas to take action from those affected by tragedy. The president had said his primary goal was to listen, but he also apparently had written down some reminders for how to handle what turned out to be a very emotional event, as viewable in the Associated Press photograph:
- What would you most want me to know about your experience?
- What can we do to make you feel [illegible]?"
- [Covered by hands]
- [Covered by hands]
- I hear you.
The last item on the note prompted rounds of jokes and criticism on social media.
Some people thought it demonstrated a lack of empathy.
Advertisement
"*goes up to grieving widow at funeral* i hear you."
"'I hear you' had to be scripted. I have nothing left."
"Is that something you really need a periodical reminder to do, especially when it comes to something this important, @realDonaldTrump?"
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, took umbrage with the notes and tweeted from her team's account: "'I hear you,' @realDonaldTrump? And yet, you and Republican leaders do absolutely nothing."
Advertisement
The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment on the notes.
Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.