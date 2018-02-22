 back to top
Trump Wrote A Reminder To Himself To Say "I Hear You" To Speakers On School Gun Violence

At a White House listening session with people affected by school mass shootings, a photographer snapped a picture of the president's written reminder to say "I hear you."

Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter
President Trump holds notes during a "listening session" with people affected by deadly school gun violence at the White House on Wednesday.
President Trump held a listening session at the White House Wednesday with students and family members affected by mass recent school mass shootings, including the one in Florida last week that killed 17 people.

The session included a powerful speech from the father of one of the slain students and other pleas to take action from those affected by tragedy. The president had said his primary goal was to listen, but he also apparently had written down some reminders for how to handle what turned out to be a very emotional event, as viewable in the Associated Press photograph:

  1. What would you most want me to know about your experience?
  2. What can we do to make you feel [illegible]?"
  3. [Covered by hands]
  4. [Covered by hands]
  5. I hear you.

The last item on the note prompted rounds of jokes and criticism on social media.

Roses are red Violets are blue Tell me your thoughts about guns And (5) I hear you
Matt Fuller @MEPFuller

Some people thought it demonstrated a lack of empathy.

Oh gawd: Trump had a 3 point cheat sheet for gun control meeting - 3rd point: “I hear you.” Reminder: have empat… https://t.co/2O809YNaVM
Amy Siskind @Amy_Siskind

"*goes up to grieving widow at funeral* i hear you."

*goes up to grieving widow at funeral* i hear you.
kim @KimmyMonte

"'I hear you' had to be scripted. I have nothing left."

“I HEAR YOU” had to be scripted. I have nothing left. https://t.co/smnqXCUtSL
alyssa mastromonaco @AlyssaMastro44

"Is that something you really need a periodical reminder to do, especially when it comes to something this important, @realDonaldTrump?"

Dear Lord that list of 5 talking points, the last of which reads "I hear you." Is that something you really need… https://t.co/ak51ZZqPV9
Saloni Gajjar @saloni_g

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, took umbrage with the notes and tweeted from her team's account: "'I hear you,' @realDonaldTrump? And yet, you and Republican leaders do absolutely nothing."

“I hear you,” @realDonaldTrump? And yet, you and Republican leaders do absolutely nothing. #EnoughIsEnough
Nancy Pelosi @TeamPelosi

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment on the notes.

