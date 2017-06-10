Here's How To Get The Rainbow Pride Reaction On Facebook That All Your Friends Have

During any normal month, there are five reactions on Facebook: Like, Heart, Haha, Wow, Sad, and Angry. But in honor of Pride month, Facebook's rolling out a new one: a rainbow.
The social media network announced in a post on Friday, "We believe in building a platform that supports all communities. So we’re celebrating love and diversity this Pride by giving you a special reaction."
June is traditionally when LGBTQ people across the world celebrate Pride. The rainbow flag takes on a poignant tone this year, though: Gilbert Baker, the activist who created the rainbow flag in 1978 at Harvey Milk's request, died in March 2017. He described himself as "the gay Betsy Ross," according to his New York Times obituary.
People were excited and planned to make the most of the time they had with the emoji.
According to Facebook, it's available for all of Pride Month.
But not everyone on Facebook has been able to immediately access the rainbow reaction.
And people, especially LGBTQ people, were a bit confused.
Don't stress. Here's how to get start reacting with rainbows on Facebook asap:
- Log into Facebook.
- Like the LGBTQ@Facebook page.
- Voila! You're now able to react to whatever you want with a rainbow!
Rainbows for everyone! Happy Pride.
Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.