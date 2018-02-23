Share On more Share On more

A former NFL player was arrested Thursday after posting a picture of a gun to Instagram that reportedly prompted a Los Angeles high school to close.



Jonathan Martin, a former Miami Dolphins player, posted a picture of a shotgun and ammunition Thursday and wrote, "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge."

A Los Angeles police spokesperson said an individual whose social media post prompted the school to close had been apprehended, but did not comment on their identity. However, sources confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Martin was the one who had been apprehended.



In his Instagram post, he tagged former teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey, as well as the Miami Dolphins and Harvard-Westlake, a private school in Los Angeles that Martin attended.