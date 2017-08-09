 go to content

Tech

FaceApp Is At It Again With Racial Selfie Filters

"New filters: Asian, Black, Caucasian, Indian." WHAT

Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Remember FaceApp?

Back in April, it was a suddenly popular Internet Thing(™) that would make your face look like you were a baby, an old person, or a different gender. Neat!

Then people noticed that the app's "Spark" filter (at first called the "Hot" filter) just made them look whiter.

#faceapp isn't' just bad it's also racist...🔥 filter=bleach my skin and make my nose your opinion of European. No t… https://t.co/bhh2cq6c2A
Terrance AB Johnson @tweeterrance

#faceapp isn't' just bad it's also racist...🔥 filter=bleach my skin and make my nose your opinion of European. No t… https://t.co/bhh2cq6c2A

The company removed the filter in response to the backlash. At the time, FaceApp told BuzzFeed News that the whitening effect wasn't intentional: "It is an unfortunate side effect of the underlying neural network caused by the training set bias, not intended behavior." All was seemingly well.

But now FaceApp is at it again.

The app introduced new filters today: "Asian, Black, Caucasian, and Indian." It may have Milkshake Ducked itself.

Everyone loves FaceApp, the phone app that adds smiles and wrinkles to your friends' faces! We regret to inform yo… https://t.co/dyJoMQ5qek
Jennifer Unkle @jbu3

Everyone loves FaceApp, the phone app that adds smiles and wrinkles to your friends' faces! We regret to inform yo… https://t.co/dyJoMQ5qek

FaceApp said in a statement to BuzzFeed News: "The ethnicity change filters have been designed to be equal in all aspects. They don’t have any positive or negative connotations associated with them. They are even represented by the same icon. In addition to that, the list of those filters is shuffled for every photo, so each user sees them in a different order."

"The 'Spark' filter was quite a different case. It implied a positive transformation and therefore, it was unacceptable for an algorithm to implicitly change the ethnicity origin," FaceApp added.

Here's what happens: You take a selfie.

With some skepticism.

You select some filters.

Clockwise from top right, my choices were Caucasian (looks most like my Caucasian self, but with icier blue eyes), Asian, black, and Indian.

Should we take a second look at that?

Here's what happened when BuzzFeed News video producer Brendan Logan tried FaceApp's new filters:

Clockwise from top right: Asian, black, caucasian, no filter.

And BuzzFeed News reporter Katie Notopoulos:

Clockwise from top right: black, Asian, Indian, no filter.

And Jill Stachyra, who sent BuzzFeed News her selfies (below). She's 16, lives in New York, and identifies as half black and half white.

"I got this notification and I'm SHOOK. That is me; I'm a half-black/white 16-year-old girl from NY and I'm infuriated. This should not be normal," she told BuzzFeed News.

"Top left is normal; top right is 'Black' — notice the enlarged lips 🙄 — lower left is 'Asian' and lower right is 'Indian,' which correct me if I'm wrong, but the last time I checked, India was in Asia," she said.

Some people on Twitter were not pleased:

(FaceApp board meeting) "Our app is popular." (Everyone nods) "What if it could be more popular?" (Everyone leans in) "Get this: racism."
Good Tweetman @Goodtweet_man

(FaceApp board meeting) "Our app is popular." (Everyone nods) "What if it could be more popular?" (Everyone leans in) "Get this: racism."

So I guess the face app turned racist today 😳
Karl From Online @HammerFist3

So I guess the face app turned racist today 😳

ah yes exactly what our racist country needs. Great update face app!
maddy a @albrightmaddy

ah yes exactly what our racist country needs. Great update face app!

Im glad faceapp, that fun app we all used for 24 hours, just invented black face as a cool retro comeback attempt
Matchbox 420 @yourfriendcimi

Im glad faceapp, that fun app we all used for 24 hours, just invented black face as a cool retro comeback attempt

oh jesus faceapp please do not do this
ol' cloppy @clotwo

oh jesus faceapp please do not do this

But some people were into it...?

From @Skisodamus's research on faceapp, I've discovered that I would make a handsome black and asian man.
Mattchu🇬🇧Picchu🍁 @Picchu85

From @Skisodamus's research on faceapp, I've discovered that I would make a handsome black and asian man.

Reply Retweet Favorite
They added different races to FaceApp🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
TheLawnBoyNeverStops @ewangs

They added different races to FaceApp🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

face app just keeps getting better
bob @atbobb

face app just keeps getting better

Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

