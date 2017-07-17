A Robot Drowned Itself In A Fountain And The Internet Had A Field Day

On Monday, product manager Bilal Farooqi tweeted a photo of a robot that apparently drowned itself in a fountain at a Washington, DC office complex.

Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself. We were promised flying cars, instead we got sui… https://t.co/PWYYboiwFq

The robot in question seems to be a Knightscope security robot, which is designed to patrol an area and alert authorities if it detects prohibited activity. A promotional video for the robot depicts it identifying a break-in and helping a woman in a parking lot make an emergency call. It looks a lot like the despondent robot in Farooqi's tweet, which appears to have been found floating on its side in a fountain.

This wouldn't be the first time a Knightscope Security Bot has encountered difficulties on the job. Local news outlets in Palo Alto, California reported that one of the Knightscope robots patrolling the Stanford Shopping Center ran over a toddler in July 2016. Farooqi and Knightscope did not immediately respond to a request for comment. To a lot of people on Twitter, the drowned android bore a striking similarity to Marvin, the depressed robot in Douglas Adams' famed novel The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy.

@bilalfarooqui The Restaurant at the End of the Universe (1980) - Douglas Adams

@bilalfarooqui Someone must have read it Vogon poetry.

@bilalfarooqui we were warned about this

But it's not just Marvin. There are a lot of depressed robots out there.

@bilalfarooqui @Justin_Ling Disgusting. Crowd is just there watching. No one even covered xi with a sheet smh

@bilalfarooqui straight from the Daleks in Doctor Who

In related news, a robot named Hitchbot that was trying to hitchhike across the United States was found decapitated in Philadelphia in 2015.



