The Brother Of The Parkland School Shooter Has Been Barred From Having Guns And Must Get Therapy

The brother of the Parkland, Florida, school shooter has been barred from possessing guns and must undergo mental health counseling as part of his sentencing related to trespassing on the campus.

Zachary Cruz, 18, the younger brother of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, was arrested for trespassing March 19 while skateboarding on the campus. Police said they had warned him to stay away from the school, but that he had visited three times since the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people.

In a statement read by his lawyer, Zachary Cruz said he just wanted to "try to make sense of this." He also apologized "to anyone who felt scared or threatened by his presence" on the campus. On Thursday, he pleaded no contest to the trespassing charge and was released from Broward County Jail after also being sentenced to six months of probation.