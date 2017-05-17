Sections

Tech

Amazon Just Improved Its Cheapest Tablet

Fire 7, Fire 8 HD, and their kid-friendly versions will be thinner, lighter, and have longer battery life, though their prices will remain the same.

Posted on
Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Amazon just updated its Kindle Fire tablets, but it didn't raise their prices. They're still cheap AF.

The Kindle Fire 7 is the cheapest option in Amazon's tablet line. It's getting thinner and lighter, with a better screen and longer battery life. Amazon also says it will have more consistent Wi-Fi connectivity. The new-and-improved version of the Fire 7 will stay the same price: $49.99. It'll be available in three new colors: "Punch Red, Marine Blue, and Canary Yellow," as Amazon describes them. The tablet is currently available in black, blue, magenta, and tangerine.

Here's the new Fire 7:

The Fire 8 HD, a higher-end tablet, didn't get hardware updates, but its price is dropping from $89.99 to $79.99, and it's also available in the new colors.

The Fire 8 HD offers a larger and higher-resolution screen, more memory, and longer battery life than the Fire 7.

Here's the new Fire 8:

The tablets have had Alexa enabled on them since last year.

Users can press the home button to tell Alexa, Amazon's AI-powered voice assistant, to play videos or music or audiobooks, buy things, read the news, or display and read weather reports.

And the kids version of the Fire 7 is getting the same updates.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition and the 8 HD Kids Edition are essentially the same tablets as the adult versions, but they come with a two-year free replacement guarantee for when kids destroy them. Included with the tablets is a year’s worth of Amazon FreeTime, Amazon's vetted library of kids' content that includes parental controls.

The new Fire 7 Kids bundle retails for $99.99, the same price as its previous iteration. Amazon is cutting prices here, too: The cost of the Kids Fire 8 HD bundle will decrease from $139.99 to $129.99.

Here's the new Fire 7 Kids edition:


Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

