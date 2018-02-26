A North Carolina Man Was Shot To Death While Broadcasting On Facebook Live

Prentis Robinson, who often used Facebook Live to broadcast musical performances, was gunned down while filming Monday.

A man was shot to death Monday while broadcasting himself on Facebook Live in North Carolina just one block from a police station, authorities said.

The man, identified as Prentis Robinson, had just visited the police station in Wingate to report his cell phone as stolen when the attack occurred as he was using a selfie stick.

“Omg (what) just happened,” one person wrote on the broadcast just after the shooting, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Robinson, who frequently used Facebook Live to broadcast his musical performances, had recently turned 55, according to posts on his profile.

His broadcast on Facebook has since been taken down, but the Daily News tweeted screenshots of the instant he was shot. The Charlotte Observer also captured video of the broadcast.

The Wingate Police Department, which is leading the investigation, did not immediately respond to request for comment. But police Chief Donnie Gay told reporters that it was "very concerning that just a block away from the police department, that something like this would happen." Nearby Wingate University went into lockdown for several hours in response to the attack, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. The university described the suspect on Twitter as a "black male, blue and black windbreaker, brown Timberland boots."

The Union County Sheriff's Office, which assisted in the investigation, said Monday that it had not yet identified the attacker and that the investigation remains ongoing. Robinson isn't the first person whose killing has been broadcast on Facebook Live, including the 2016 death of Philando Castile at the hands of police.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in May 2017, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would hire 3,000 contractors to monitor the platform for violent content.

