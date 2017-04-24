This Water Copter Looks Very Cool And Very Dangerous

So this is the Kitty Hawk Flyer.

It's a prototype of a jet-ski-helicopter-thing created by Kitty Hawk, a company backed by Google cofounder Larry Page.

Sadly, we're still very far off from commuting to work in our hovering cars. Kitty Hawk says that this version is designed only to fly about 15 feet above the surface of water. But it still looks pretty damn cool. Here's a video of a person in a nice boat getting totally one-upped by her friend on a flying jet ski.

The New York Times writes that the Flyer's eight propellers make it as loud as a speedboat and that the vehicle weighs about 220 pounds.

Named after the site where Orville and Wilbur Wright tested their first airplanes, Kitty Hawk says on its website its mission is "to make the dream of personal flight a reality."

Kitty Hawk also says the flyer is completely electric and legal to fly in "uncongested areas under the Ultralight category of FAA regulations." You won't need a pilot's license to fly one, according to the company, though the guy flying machine in the video is an aerospace engineer, according to the Times.

It's unclear what protects people from a potential crash. What happens when you run out of battery and hit the surface of the water? What happens if you fly over land (you know someone will)? Kitty Hawk declined to comment.

The flyer goes on sale later this year.