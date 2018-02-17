They Survived Mexico's Earthquake, Only To Die When A Helicopter Crashed Into Them

Share On more Share On more

A helicopter trying to assess damage from Friday's earthquake in Oaxaca state crashed while landing, killing at least 13 people, including three children, Mexican officials reported.

An additional 15 people were injured as a result of the crash.

The helicopter was carrying Mexico’s interior minister and the state governor of Oaxaca. Neither were injured as a result of the crash.

The crash followed a magnitude-7.2 earthquake that left nearly a million homes and businesses without electricity, including in Mexico City, and damaged at least 50 homes in Oaxaca, Reuters reported. The earthquake itself caused no casualties.



Mexico's president, Enrique Peña Nieto, tweeted his condolences for those who lost their lives on Friday night.

