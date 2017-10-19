"The Loud House" Creator Has Been Suspended After Several Reports Of Harassment

Chris Savino, the creator and executive producer of Nickelodeon’s popular cartoon series The Loud House, was suspended last week after several reported instances of harassment, according to Cartoon Brew. Variety also confirmed the suspension.

When asked for a comment, Nickelodeon did not confirm the suspension, but sent this statement: “Viacom is committed to the safety and well-being of our employees, and to fostering a workplace free from harassment. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on specific employee matters, but we take all allegations of this nature very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and take any necessary actions as a result.”

The Loud House premiered in 2016 and centers on the life of a boy who lives with 10 sisters. It is in its second season; Nickelodeon greenlit a third season in October last year.

Savino’s manager did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.