These Pictures Show The 845-Year Old Mosque ISIS Just Destroyed

A symbolic grand mosque and a landmark minaret that have been towering over Mosul since the 12th century were destroyed by ISIS on Wednesday.
The Grand Mosque of Al Nuri and the adjacent minaret were built in 1172 by Nur al-Din Mahmoud Zangi, who at one point ruled Damascus, Mosul and Aleppo — and was known for unifying Muslim fighters against Christian crusaders from Europe.
The elaborate brick minaret, which was known locally as Al Hadba — meaning the hunchback — was built in the northwestern corner of the mosque courtyard.
Locals in Mosul believe that that minaret, which leans like the Tower of Pisa, was making a bow to Prophet Mohammed. The tilt was so alarming, according to AP, that the mosque's sheikh never climbed up to give the call to prayer from the top.
An Iraqi antiquities official told AP in 1998 that the minaret may have started leaning because the bricks exposed to the sun started expanding, crunching those in the shade until the whole structure leaned south.
The old mosque was destroyed and renovated by the Iraqi Department of Antiquities in 1942, but the minaret was left untouched and remained one of the few original landmarks of the medieval religious complex built by Nur al-Din.
The minaret is so iconic that it is pictured on the Iraqi 10,000 dinar bill.
In 2014, after ISIS took control of Mosul, militants killed the mosque's imam for refusing to join them.ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi spoke from the mosque as he declared a new caliphate straddling the borderlines between Iraq and Syria. That was also the last time Baghdadi was seen in public.
After seizing the city, ISIS militants destroyed a number of shrines in Mosul and had been threatening to destroy the minaret. In 2014, residents gathered to protest against the militants and surrounded the structure, preventing the militants from approaching, according to Associated Press.
On Wednesday, US Department of Defense released this image that showed the mosque and the minaret in rubble after ISIS militants detonated explosives inside the structure.
The destruction of the Grand Mosque and the minaret is the latest loss of ancient heritage in the Middle East after ISIS began capturing territories across Syria and Iraq. Two years ago, ISIS bombed a number of ancient ruins in the Syrian city of Palmyra, home to 2000-year old temples, cemeteries and statues.
Anup Kaphle is a deputy world editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. His secure PGP fingerprint is AA69 A7F0 91A0 8CF9 F06A 8343 05EE 4615 8CD5 33D8.
Contact Anup Kaphle at anup.kaphle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.