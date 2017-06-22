These Pictures Show The 845-Year Old Mosque ISIS Just Destroyed

Mosul's Al Nuri Mosque and Al Hadba minaret, which were built 845 years ago, were bombed by ISIS militants on Wednesday.

The destruction of the Grand Mosque and the minaret is the latest loss of ancient heritage in the Middle East after ISIS began capturing territories across Syria and Iraq. Two years ago, ISIS bombed a number of ancient ruins in the Syrian city of Palmyra, home to 2000-year old temples, cemeteries and statues.



