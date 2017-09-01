Kenya's Opposition Supporters Are Celebrating After The Supreme Court Called For A New Election

Share On more Share On more

Kenya's Supreme Court has annulled the reelection of President Uhuru Kenyatta in last month's election and ordered a new vote within 60 days, citing irregularities after a legal challenge by the opposition.

Raila Odinga, the leader of the opposition party National Super Alliance (NASA), had alleged widespread fraud in the Aug. 8 vote, including the hacking of the electoral commission’s computer system. Days after the election, Kenyatta was declared the winner with 54% of the vote, which led to protests and clashes with the police, resulting in 24 deaths.



"The declaration [of Uhuru Kenyatta's victory] is invalid, null and void," Judge David Maraga, said Friday as he announced the 4–2 verdict of the six judges.



Following the Supreme Court decision, supporters of Odinga have taken to the streets to celebrate.