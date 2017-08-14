Floods Left No Land To Bury A Dead Child. So His Family Left Him In The River.

At least 80 people have been killed, and thousands have fled their homes, after days of relentless rain triggered deadly floods in parts of Nepal. More than 48,000 homes have been submerged by rising waters, according to Nepali police.
The floods have brought much of the southern plains of the country to a standstill, flooding major roads and businesses, including a popular tourist resort and the region's largest airport.
On Sunday, a Nepali photographer embedded with the national army on a rescue boat heard that a boy had died in a nearby village, where a family had been stranded in their house after refusing to leave during the flooding.
Narendra Shrestha, a photographer for European Pressphoto Agency, said eight-year old Kamal Sada had been suffering from pneumonia, but the family was not able to take him to the hospital after heavy rains and flood for the past four days.
"So he died after being continuously exposed to cold air and rain," Shrestha said in an phone interview with BuzzFeed News.
The family was supposed to bury their child according to local culture, but there was no dry land to bury him. "The entire village had been flooded and there was water as far as you could see," Shrestha said.
So, the eight-year old's uncle decided to take the body of the eight-year old into the Koshi river, hoping it will take him away.
Shrestha said Sada's father is in India for work, and it wasn't clear if he was aware of his son's death.
"Koshi [river] did this to us. So, we hope it can also help find him a safe passage from earth," the uncle said, according to Shrestha.
Shrestha said he has photographed deaths before, but capturing the moment Sada's uncle left his body in the river left him frozen as he watched the body float away.
Shrestha said news of Sada's death will likely not reach the government anytime soon. Nepali officials have been unable to effectively carry out relief operations because of nonstop rain and damages to roads and bridges.
On Sunday, the government announced a relief package of approx. $2000 for families who have lost their loved ones, but Shrestha said Sada's family live so far from the nearest local government office that they may never see an official arrive at their door with the money.
