A Prominent Russian Journalist Has Been Stabbed In Moscow

A prominent Russian journalist is in critical condition after a man broke into the Ekho Moskvy radio station and stabbed her in the neck, the Russian station said in a statement on Monday.

Tatiana Felgenhauer, deputy editor-in-chief and cohost of a popular morning show for the station, was rushed to the hospital and has been breathing through a tube, according to the station's editor. The state-run TASS news agency said Felgenhauer is in a "serious condition," but according to Alexey Venediktov, Ekho Moskvy's editor, there's no threat to her life.