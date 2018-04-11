Trump Warned Russia That He'd Bomb Syria. Here's A Bunch Of Times He Said He Wouldn't Do That.

"We never win; we fight and fight and fight. Like Mosul, we give them four months notice, ‘we’re going into Mosul.’ What about the element of surprise? Remember the old element of surprise? ‘We are going to be attacking Mosul in four months, we will hit 'em from the rear, we will hit 'em from the front, we will paratroop in, we will do all sorts of things,’" he said.

"Then, three months, they say it again, then two months, then one month, again. Then a couple of weeks ago I’m hearing ‘we expect to be attacking Mosul next week.' These are smart people! ‘One of the reasons we’re attacking is we want to get the leaders of ISIS, who we feel are staying in Mosul.’ They left after the first mention that we’re going to attack! Don’t these people understand it? Oh, what a bunch of people we have."