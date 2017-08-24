Trump Retweeted This Obama Eclipse Meme And People Had Questions

On Thursday morning President Trump started tweeting, as he is prone to do. After criticizing Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Paul Ryan, one supporter replied with a meme showing Trump's face passing in front of Obama's, with the words "the best eclipse ever."

On his Instagram and Twitter, Travone has regularly posted anti-liberal memes blasting the "violent Left," Black Lives Matter movement, transgender rights, feminism and undocumented immigrants.

"I'm honored that the president of the United States retweeted my picture," Travone told BuzzFeed News. "He truly eclipses former President Obama in many ways."

He's eclipsing the sun with darkness? His ineptitude is overshadowing Obama's legacy? He's admitting to being racis… https://t.co/T36VtST2Ek

Travone said he didn't make the meme, he just found it and thought it needed sharing. Except as people quickly noted, it was a pretty mixed metaphor.

This metaphor makes Trump the moon and Obama the sun, and Trump only temporarily passing in front https://t.co/AM4uLmRTyr

In a solar eclipse, like what the United States saw on Monday, the moon temporarily passes in front of the sun. But in this meme, Trump is the one passing in front of Obama.

@JerryTravone @realDonaldTrump Eclipses have no positive impact on earth, while the Sun is what provides the entire… https://t.co/bjUMGgeXvg

Obama fans were loving that Trump was seemingly calling himself a moon and Obama the sun.

@JerryTravone @realDonaldTrump The Sun (Obama) is what allows Earth to sustain itself as well as every plant, anima… https://t.co/OSl3qst0Dw

Is a tweet from the President suggesting he sees himself as a "dark inanimate object obscuring a source of light?" https://t.co/RqvkIKpD4d

CNN immediately asked if the president imagines himself as a "dark inanimate object obscuring a source of light?"

So, after this trump eclipse, we get Obama back? I’m not sure trump knows how eclipses work. https://t.co/5pMhPe6Avm

Lots of people noted that if Trump is the moon, then he's just temporarily blocking out the sun and is going to leave.

Does this mean we're at totality now and that Obama will be back soon? https://t.co/zavDMuOgqg

@JerryTravone @realDonaldTrump The longest eclipse recorded is just under 7 minutes so Obama on the way back?

BuzzFeed News asked Travone about the science of his eclipse meme and whether it equated Trump with the Moon.

"I think in a traditional eclipse that would be true, but President Trump doesn't follow the cookie cutter tradition that the Washington swamp follows and his love for liberty and prosperity for the United States of America eclipses the world #maga," he replied.