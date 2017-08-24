 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

Trump Retweeted This Obama Eclipse Meme And People Had Questions

"Best eclipse ever!"

Originally posted on
Updated on
Amber Jamieson
Amber Jamieson
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday morning President Trump started tweeting, as he is prone to do. After criticizing Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Paul Ryan, one supporter replied with a meme showing Trump's face passing in front of Obama's, with the words "the best eclipse ever."

@realDonaldTrump
Jerry Travone 🎦 @JerryTravone

@realDonaldTrump

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump quickly retweeted the eclipse meme.

Twitter

The man who sent Trump the meme is Jerry Travone, who calls himself a "YouTube Actor and Political Junkie" (he posts videos of amateur wrestling and video games on his YouTube channel).

Twitter

On his Instagram and Twitter, Travone has regularly posted anti-liberal memes blasting the "violent Left," Black Lives Matter movement, transgender rights, feminism and undocumented immigrants.

Instagram

"I'm honored that the president of the United States retweeted my picture," Travone told BuzzFeed News. "He truly eclipses former President Obama in many ways."

The maga kungfu is stronger https://t.co/BIS6ytibRK
Jerry Travone 🎦 @JerryTravone

The maga kungfu is stronger https://t.co/BIS6ytibRK

Reply Retweet Favorite

Travone said he didn't make the meme, he just found it and thought it needed sharing. Except as people quickly noted, it was a pretty mixed metaphor.

He's eclipsing the sun with darkness? His ineptitude is overshadowing Obama's legacy? He's admitting to being racis… https://t.co/T36VtST2Ek
Alyssa Milano @Alyssa_Milano

He's eclipsing the sun with darkness? His ineptitude is overshadowing Obama's legacy? He's admitting to being racis… https://t.co/T36VtST2Ek

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a solar eclipse, like what the United States saw on Monday, the moon temporarily passes in front of the sun. But in this meme, Trump is the one passing in front of Obama.

This metaphor makes Trump the moon and Obama the sun, and Trump only temporarily passing in front https://t.co/AM4uLmRTyr
Edward-Isaac Dovere @IsaacDovere

This metaphor makes Trump the moon and Obama the sun, and Trump only temporarily passing in front https://t.co/AM4uLmRTyr

Reply Retweet Favorite

Obama fans were loving that Trump was seemingly calling himself a moon and Obama the sun.

@JerryTravone @realDonaldTrump Eclipses have no positive impact on earth, while the Sun is what provides the entire… https://t.co/bjUMGgeXvg
Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen

@JerryTravone @realDonaldTrump Eclipses have no positive impact on earth, while the Sun is what provides the entire… https://t.co/bjUMGgeXvg

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JerryTravone @realDonaldTrump The Sun (Obama) is what allows Earth to sustain itself as well as every plant, anima… https://t.co/OSl3qst0Dw
Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen

@JerryTravone @realDonaldTrump The Sun (Obama) is what allows Earth to sustain itself as well as every plant, anima… https://t.co/OSl3qst0Dw

Reply Retweet Favorite

CNN immediately asked if the president imagines himself as a "dark inanimate object obscuring a source of light?"

Is a tweet from the President suggesting he sees himself as a "dark inanimate object obscuring a source of light?" https://t.co/RqvkIKpD4d
John Berman @JohnBerman

Is a tweet from the President suggesting he sees himself as a "dark inanimate object obscuring a source of light?" https://t.co/RqvkIKpD4d

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lots of people noted that if Trump is the moon, then he's just temporarily blocking out the sun and is going to leave.

So, after this trump eclipse, we get Obama back? I’m not sure trump knows how eclipses work. https://t.co/5pMhPe6Avm
Edward Corbell @EdCorbell

So, after this trump eclipse, we get Obama back? I’m not sure trump knows how eclipses work. https://t.co/5pMhPe6Avm

Reply Retweet Favorite
Does this mean we're at totality now and that Obama will be back soon? https://t.co/zavDMuOgqg
Lisa Kelly @LisaCKelly

Does this mean we're at totality now and that Obama will be back soon? https://t.co/zavDMuOgqg

Reply Retweet Favorite

Eclipses don't last very long, noted another.

@JerryTravone @realDonaldTrump The longest eclipse recorded is just under 7 minutes so Obama on the way back?
Nick Vale @Nickva

@JerryTravone @realDonaldTrump The longest eclipse recorded is just under 7 minutes so Obama on the way back?

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News asked Travone about the science of his eclipse meme and whether it equated Trump with the Moon.

"I think in a traditional eclipse that would be true, but President Trump doesn't follow the cookie cutter tradition that the Washington swamp follows and his love for liberty and prosperity for the United States of America eclipses the world #maga," he replied.

Science! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

Science!

Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews