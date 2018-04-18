The Entire Island Of Puerto Rico Just Lost All Its Power

Share On more Share On more

Houses partially destroyed by Hurricane Maria are seen at the community of Villa Hugo in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, December 9, 2017.

Puerto Rico is experiencing an island-wide electricity outage, the biggest blackout since Hurricane Maria hit nearly seven months ago.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, a government-owned organization, said on Wednesday it would take 24 to 36 hours for the power to be restored.

The blackout comes just six days after authorities said about 840,000 people lost power when a tree fell on a line.

The power authority spokeswoman, Yohari Molina, told the Associated Press on Wednesday crews are investigating the cause of the outage.



The power company tweeted on Wednesday that the fault happened in the 50700 power line, which runs from Central Aguirre, in the south of the island, to power plants.



Wednesday's blackout is the first time since Maria devastated the island on September 20 that the whole island has been without power, although the power grid has been unstable.

The Associated Press reports that 40,000 customers had still been without power, before Wednesday's outage.

When the power returns, priority will be given to hospitals, the airport and other public infrastructure, said the power authority.

Puerto Rico has been suffering the biggest power blackout in US history, and the second-longest in global history.