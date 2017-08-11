An Elderly Man Was Found Dead In Elevator A Month After Pressing The Help Button Twice

An elderly Denver man who died in an elevator had pressed the help button twice, but remained trapped until the fire department discovered his decomposing body nearly a month later.

Isaak Komisarchik, who was 82 and had early on-set dementia, went missing on July 5.

On August 2, the Denver Fire Department found his corpse in the elevator in a parking garage of the Woodstream Village apartments, just under a mile from where Komisarchik lived, after residents there complained of a smell.

But a police investigation revealed that the help button in the elevator in which Komisarchik was found had been pressed twice, eight minutes apart, on the morning of July 6, the day after he went missing.

One help call was electronically logged at 9:09 a.m. and the other at 9:17 a.m., according to the Denver Post.

The state fire code dictates where that call is supposed to go, Denver Fire Department spokesman Greg Pixley told BuzzFeed News, and in this case the emergency call went to a monitoring agency.

"The monitoring agency has the same mandate [as one-site security] and has to make a determination – if it's something that can be handled in-house or to notify the emergency services through our 911 system or to circumvent the 911 system with a call notification," Pixley said.